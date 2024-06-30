Zelenskyy: We need long-range solutions against airfields with Russian military aircraft - Zelenskyy

We need to look for long-range solutions against airfields where military aircraft are stationed, which Russia uses to launch its KABs in Ukraine. ATACMS, which can hit at 300 kilometers, would certainly help today. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, according to a UNN correspondent .

Of course, everyone understands that the biggest problem today is with the KABs and missiles. They are using the KABs all over the east, and here we are talking about Kharkiv. Of course, it's very difficult for them, but also in Donbas, the same Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the whole area... These are thousands every month. How can we fight against the CABs? Air defense systems, but if we take the cost of a missile and the number of Patriot missiles and take KABs, we will never have a thousand a month, and we will never have a hundred Patriots a month, because each missile costs about 3 million, and the issue here is not only money, you know, they simply do not produce that much. That's why Patriot cannot fight against KAB and any Air defenses system, that is, in any case, you will win at a short distance, but in the long run, the Russians will beat you - Zelensky said.

He noted that it is necessary to look for long-range solutions against airfields where military aircraft are stationed, which Russia uses to use the KABs.

You will give up all your missiles, and then they will hit cities, energy, water supply, and you will lose. That is, we need to look for long-range solutions against airfields where military aircraft are stationed, which Russia uses to use the KABs. This is what we are doing today, even if we take Crimea, which means that not only Russian territory, but also Crimea, we are able to reach 300 km+. Therefore, I cannot say that the decision that we can use HIMARS solves anything about the KABs or Russian aviation - Zelensky said.

In other words, according to him, US President Joe Biden's decision to give Ukraine the opportunity to strike at the accumulation of Russian equipment on Ukrainian territory or on the border, or even on Russian territory along the border, is positive, but it does not solve the problem of the destruction of cities and villages.

"It solves tactical issues, strategically, it is not a strategic weapon. We cannot use tactical weapons to fight against strategic problems like the KAB and their aircraft. ATACMS, which can strike at 300 km, have probably helped us today, when there are airfields where they use their KABs, their KABs do not fly at a long distance yet, and we can strike at these airfields. There are already airfields that they use that are at a greater distance, where. They use other missiles. That is, today we need to give us the opportunity to use ATACMS deep into the Russian Federation," Zelensky explained.

