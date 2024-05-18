ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy: The West is afraid that Russia will lose the war and does not want Ukraine to lose it

Zelenskyy: The West is afraid that Russia will lose the war and does not want Ukraine to lose it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96301 views

Zelenskyy says that there is an absurd situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war and does not want Ukraine to lose it.

Currently, there is an absurd situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose a full-scale war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, UNN reports .

Details

Zelenskiy rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's call for an Olympic truce during the Paris Games, saying it would give Moscow an "advantage" by giving it time to move troops and artillery.

Thus, in a phone conversation with Zelensky , Macron emphasized his interest in an "Olympic truce" during the war, so that Russia would stop its current operations and that all useful diplomatic initiatives would be taken to start negotiations in accordance with international law and Ukraine's legitimate interests.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and its Western allies have "the same values" but often "different views," particularly on what the end of the conflict might look like.

We are in an absurd situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it,

- Zelensky said.

"Everyone wants to find some model to make the war end sooner," he said when asked about the possibility of a cessation of hostilities scenario like the one that established the demarcation line on the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, Zelenskyy called on China and the developing world to take part in the Peace Summit with dozens of leaders, which is being hosted by Switzerland next month, to which Russia was not invited.

China has not yet assessed its participation in the Peace Summit, but Ukraine continues to work - Yermak5/17/24, 9:48 PM • 90731 view

Zelenskiy noted that global players such as China "have influence on Russia. And the more such countries are on our side, I would say, on the side of ending the war, the more Russia will have to move and reckon with them," Zelensky said in an interview quoted by Yahoo.

We want the war to end in a just peace for us," while "the West wants the war to end. Period. As soon as possible. And for them it is a just peace,

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz statedthat the Global Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland will not discuss the process of ending the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to stop, he must be stopped because he will go further. He has a feeling that the West can be split.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising