Currently, there is an absurd situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose a full-scale war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, UNN reports .

Details

Zelenskiy rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's call for an Olympic truce during the Paris Games, saying it would give Moscow an "advantage" by giving it time to move troops and artillery.

Thus, in a phone conversation with Zelensky , Macron emphasized his interest in an "Olympic truce" during the war, so that Russia would stop its current operations and that all useful diplomatic initiatives would be taken to start negotiations in accordance with international law and Ukraine's legitimate interests.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and its Western allies have "the same values" but often "different views," particularly on what the end of the conflict might look like.

We are in an absurd situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it, - Zelensky said.

"Everyone wants to find some model to make the war end sooner," he said when asked about the possibility of a cessation of hostilities scenario like the one that established the demarcation line on the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, Zelenskyy called on China and the developing world to take part in the Peace Summit with dozens of leaders, which is being hosted by Switzerland next month, to which Russia was not invited.

China has not yet assessed its participation in the Peace Summit, but Ukraine continues to work - Yermak

Zelenskiy noted that global players such as China "have influence on Russia. And the more such countries are on our side, I would say, on the side of ending the war, the more Russia will have to move and reckon with them," Zelensky said in an interview quoted by Yahoo.

We want the war to end in a just peace for us," while "the West wants the war to end. Period. As soon as possible. And for them it is a just peace, - Zelensky said.

Addendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz statedthat the Global Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland will not discuss the process of ending the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to stop, he must be stopped because he will go further. He has a feeling that the West can be split.