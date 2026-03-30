Zelenskyy sharply reacted to Rheinmetall's statement about Ukrainian drone manufacturers

Commenting on the words of the CEO of Rheinmetall about Ukrainian drone manufacturers as "housewives with 3D printers," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex is already proving its effectiveness with technology and concrete results. The head of state said this on March 30 during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

He ironically remarked that if every Ukrainian housewife can indeed produce drones, then such a person could also be the CEO of Rheinmetall.

If every Ukrainian housewife can indeed produce drones, then every Ukrainian housewife can be the CEO of Rheinmetall. And I congratulate our Ukrainian defense-industrial complex on this high level. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, today in the defense sector, rhetoric is not decisive, but technological capability and practical results, which Ukraine demonstrates daily.

Today, we need to compete not with rhetoric, but with technologies and results. And we demonstrate the results of these technologies daily on the battlefield, on land, in the sky, and, as you know, at sea. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also noted that the Ukrainian defense industry already occupies a prominent place in the world in certain areas, systems, and systemic approaches.

I am confident that our defense industry already holds a place in the world regarding systems, some of our systems, and a systemic approach. I believe that we are exclusive, only we have the relevant experience. - added the head of state.

Recall

A few days earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger criticized Ukrainian UAVs for the lack of technological breakthroughs. He compared their production to a kitchen and the use of 3D printers.