Zelenskyy: Russia does not have enough forces to attack Kyiv like in 2012

Russia does not have enough forces to launch a full-scale offensive on Kyiv, as it did at the beginning of the offensive in 2022. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, UNN reports .

Details

Zelensky noted that Russia does not have enough forces for a "full-scale offensive on the capital, such as it was at the beginning of the offensive.

But Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine and its Western allies should not show weakness and called for the deployment of two Patriot batteries to protect the skies over Kharkiv region and show Ukraine's resilience.

They are like a beast... If they feel any weakness in this direction, they will put pressure, - Zelensky said in an interview.

Land Forces Commander warns that a critical phase of the war will begin in the next two months

Addendum

Back in early May, Vadym Skibitskyi , the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, reportedthat Russia was preparing to attack Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin notedthat the Ukrainian military is ready for a possible Russian offensive in Sumy region.