Zelenskyy: Russia does not have enough forces to attack Kyiv like in 2012

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87091 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108499 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151291 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155240 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251404 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174415 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165641 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskyy: Russia does not have enough forces to attack Kyiv like in 2012

Zelenskyy: Russia does not have enough forces to attack Kyiv like in 2012

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27940 views

Russia does not have sufficient forces to launch a full-scale offensive against Kyiv as in 2022, but Ukraine and its allies must remain vigilant against potential Russian attacks, Zelenskyy warns.

Russia does not have enough forces to launch a full-scale offensive on Kyiv, as it did at the beginning of the offensive in 2022. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, UNN reports .

Details

Zelensky noted that Russia does not have enough forces for a "full-scale offensive on the capital, such as it was at the beginning of the offensive.

But Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine and its Western allies should not show weakness and called for the deployment of two Patriot batteries to protect the skies over Kharkiv region and show Ukraine's resilience.

They are like a beast... If they feel any weakness in this direction, they will put pressure,

- Zelensky said in an interview.

Land Forces Commander warns that a critical phase of the war will begin in the next two months5/10/24, 4:14 PM • 24360 views

Addendum

Back in early May, Vadym Skibitskyi , the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, reportedthat Russia was preparing to attack Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin notedthat the Ukrainian military is ready for a possible Russian offensive in Sumy region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

