Zelenskyy refuses visit of UN Secretary General due to his trip to Kazan - AFP
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's president will not receive Antonio Guterres because of his participation in the BRICS summit in Russia. The UN Secretary-General meets with Putin in Kazan, which drew criticism from Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to allow UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Kyiv because of his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit, AFP reported on Friday, citing sources in the presidential administration, UNN reports.
"Zelensky rejected the UN chief's visit to Ukraine because of a trip to Russia: Source in the Office of the President of Ukraine," the AFP report said.
On October 23 , Antonio Guterres made an unannounced visit to Kazan at the start of the BRICS summit.
There, in particular, he met with Putin.
President Zelenskiy criticizes the UN Secretary General's visit to Kazan for the BRICS summit.
The European Commission commented on the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the BRICS summit in Russian cauldrons. According to European Commission spokesperson for foreign policy Peter Stano, the EU believes that Guterres will strengthen calls for Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop their aggression and withdraw their troops from Ukraine.