The Ukrainian side in Abu Dhabi, where the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and russia have begun, is working these days to ensure the talks produce results. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on November 10 in his first statement regarding the start of the talks on social media, noting that he expected "a detailed briefing from our negotiating team today," reports UNN.

The trilateral format has already begun in Abu Dhabi, and there was also a meeting with the Europeans. We are working to ensure that the talks produce results in the coming days. Ukraine and its partners are determined to work substantively toward de-escalation steps, developing effective security guarantees, and bringing real peace closer. The Russian position must also be similar - Zelenskyy noted.

He made this statement after talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

"We agreed with Alex to continue coordinating," the President noted.

I expect a detailed briefing today from our negotiating team and partners on the course of the discussion with the Russians. Thank you to everyone who is helping! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addendum

On November 10, talks began in Abu Dhabi in the Ukraine–US–russia trilateral format. The head of Ukraine's negotiating delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, stated that the agenda included key issues concerning the cessation of hostilities and bringing peace closer.

On November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in Abu Dhabi earlier by meeting with representatives of Europe and NATO, whom the American side was to join, said a member of Ukraine's delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

According to Umerov, Ukraine's key priorities are the cessation of hostilities, reliable postwar security guarantees, Ukraine's economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian steps. And the Ukrainian delegation is working to make maximum progress on these issues and bring peace closer.

russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on the war of the russian federation against Ukraine, which begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, will be an attempt to "develop the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe," a source in the Russian delegation stated .