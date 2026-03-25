Zelenskyy appointed new heads of SBU counterintelligence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new heads of the Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence, signing relevant decrees, UNN reports.

Details

According to decree №269/2026, Serhii Hunko is appointed Head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

By decree №270/2026, Viktor Zaiets is appointed Head of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Additional information

It is known from open sources that Hunko served as Deputy Head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Zaiets held the position of Deputy Head of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Recall

March 25th marks the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine. The national special service has existed for over 30 years: its main tasks are counterintelligence, protection of statehood, combating terrorism, corruption, and organized crime. With the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022, the SSU has been countering Russian special services.