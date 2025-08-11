Zelenskyy announced the digitalization of property write-off in the army

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the government will prepare relevant changes to the write-off of property in the army, which will become more digitized. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as reported by UNN.

I held a Staff meeting. It was about the issues raised by our soldiers at the front and which I instructed government officials to work on. There are solutions. We are significantly simplifying and digitizing property write-offs. The government will amend the relevant documents, so there will be more opportunities for corps commanders, for brigade commanders. We are also reducing the write-off periods. - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which it was decided that brigades would be able to independently purchase pickups, ATVs, and other equipment. It is also planned to significantly increase funding for combat units. The government is expected to adopt the relevant decisions.

The President of Ukraine signed a law that simplifies the procedure for writing off military property that has become unusable during martial law. This should relieve commanders and speed up logistics at the front.