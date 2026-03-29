Zelenskyy and King of Jordan discuss security partnership and situation in the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed possible partnership in the security sphere and the general situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Ukraine is open to joint work to protect against drone and missile attacks. From our own experience, we know that without a unified system, it is simply impossible to establish full-fledged protection for people and critical infrastructure. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the president, Ukraine has this system because for the fifth year of the full-scale war, it has been forced to repel constant Russian attacks using, among other things, Iranian drones.

"And it is very important that those to whom we offer our expertise can also help us strengthen. I thank His Majesty for the meeting and openness to dialogue," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Jordan to discuss security issues. The visit program includes a number of important negotiations.