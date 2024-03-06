Zelenskyy and Greek PM pay tribute to those killed on March 2 in Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to the people who died on March 2 as a result of a russian "Shahed" hit on a house in Odesa. Zelensky said that it is important to provide everything necessary for people who have lost their homes, UNN reports .

Odesa. Together with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, they honored the memory of the people who died on March 2 as a result of a russian "shahed" strike on a residential building. The attack killed 12 people, including five children. Mark - he was three years old. Tymofii - he was only four months old. Yelyzaveta - she was not yet a year old, and she died with her mother. Sergiy and Zlata - they were nine and eight years old. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this brutal russian attack - Zelensky wrote.

The President spoke with residents of the damaged nine-story building and neighboring houses.

It is important to provide everything necessary for people who have lost their homes. We will definitely help with this. Everyone will receive compensation for their destroyed homes. All the relevant services at the site of the hit fulfilled their duty, helped and fought for the lives of our people. The rescue operation lasted almost two days. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. I thank each and every one of you who cares about our people and our country! ," Zelensky emphasized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, March 6 , he saw a russian attack on Odesawhen he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.