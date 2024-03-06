$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27278 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 98476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64521 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229019 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372034 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelenskyy and Greek PM pay tribute to those killed on March 2 in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27952 views

President Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis honored the memory of 12 people, including 5 children, killed in a russian "shahids" attack on a house in Odesa on March 2.

Zelenskyy and Greek PM pay tribute to those killed on March 2 in Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  together with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to the people who died on March 2 as a result of a russian "Shahed" hit on a house in Odesa. Zelensky said that it is important to provide everything necessary for people who have lost their homes, UNN reports

Details

Odesa. Together with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, they honored the memory of the people who died on March 2 as a result of a russian "shahed" strike on a residential building. The attack killed 12 people, including five children. Mark - he was three years old. Tymofii - he was only four months old. Yelyzaveta - she was not yet a year old, and she died with her mother. Sergiy and Zlata - they were nine and eight years old. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this brutal russian attack

- Zelensky wrote. 

The President spoke with residents of the damaged nine-story building and neighboring houses. 

It is important to provide everything necessary for people who have lost their homes. We will definitely help with this. Everyone will receive compensation for their destroyed homes. All the relevant services at the site of the hit fulfilled their duty, helped and fought for the lives of our people. The rescue operation lasted almost two days. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. I thank each and every one of you who cares about our people and our country!

 ," Zelensky emphasized.

AddendumAddendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, March 6 , he saw a russian attack on Odesawhen he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Odesa
