Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3604 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49040 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187357 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108764 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365646 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294838 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254468 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelensky urges parliament to adopt law on BES reform as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27396 views

Zelenskyy calls on the parliament to pass a law on reforming the Bureau of Economic Security as soon as possible to give more confidence to businesses.

Zelensky urges parliament to adopt law on BES reform as soon as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill that provides for the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security as soon as possible. The President said this during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, UNN reports.

Details

We are working on changes in our institutions to give more confidence to business, in particular, the Verkhovna Rada needs to reform the Bureau of Economic Security. Any opportunities for government agencies to put pressure on business must be closed. We are working on this

- Zelensky said.

The President appealed to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who was present in the hall, to vote for the bill as soon as possible.

"I really want the law to be voted on in the near future. Everyone is waiting. And it is very important that everyone in Ukraine is waiting. It is very important. It is important that Ukrainians influence the timing of voting for a particular law in Ukraine," the President added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada did not support in the first reading a draft law that sets requirements for members of the competition commission for the election of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the mandatory use of a polygraph before appointment to a position in the agency. It was sent back for a second reading.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
