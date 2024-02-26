Zelensky urges parliament to adopt law on BES reform as soon as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill that provides for the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security as soon as possible. The President said this during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, UNN reports.

Details

We are working on changes in our institutions to give more confidence to business, in particular, the Verkhovna Rada needs to reform the Bureau of Economic Security. Any opportunities for government agencies to put pressure on business must be closed. We are working on this - Zelensky said.

The President appealed to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who was present in the hall, to vote for the bill as soon as possible.

"I really want the law to be voted on in the near future. Everyone is waiting. And it is very important that everyone in Ukraine is waiting. It is very important. It is important that Ukrainians influence the timing of voting for a particular law in Ukraine," the President added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada did not support in the first reading a draft law that sets requirements for members of the competition commission for the election of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the mandatory use of a polygraph before appointment to a position in the agency. It was sent back for a second reading.