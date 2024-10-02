Zelensky to neighboring countries: we can put an end to Russian terror by shooting down shahids and missiles in cooperation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelensky to neighboring countries: we can put an end to Russian terror by shooting down shahids and missiles in cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine called on neighboring countries and partners to jointly shoot down Russian “shahids” and missiles, especially near NATO borders. Zelenskyy thanked Romania for the Petriot and emphasized the opportunity to put an end to Russian terror.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on neighboring countries and major partners to shoot down Russian "chessmen" and missiles together, especially in areas near NATO countries. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Last night, the Russian army struck again at Ukraine with "Shaheds". In particular, there were hits in Odesa region, in the Izmail district, very close to the Romanian border. The Shaheds hit ordinary civilian infrastructure - a ferry terminal, trucks, a grain warehouse," Zelensky said.

The President noted that this is  exactly what Russian terrorists always perceive as a target - the food security of the region and the world.

"Ukraine has long been telling all its neighbors, all its main partners: we need to cooperate, we need to shoot down 'chessmen' together, shoot down missiles, especially in areas near NATO countries. This is absolutely possible. Every time in the Middle East, during Iran's criminal attacks, we see the international coalition acting together. I thank every country that really helps us with air defense. I thank Romania in particular for the Petriot. And we can achieve even greater effectiveness - we can put an end to Russian terror altogether by shooting down Shahids, by shooting down missiles in cooperation," Zelenskyy called.

Addendum

In August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statedthat Ukraine wants Poland to shoot down Russian missiles or drones flying towards their country and needs the support of its partners in this regard.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

