Zelensky to neighboring countries: we can put an end to Russian terror by shooting down shahids and missiles in cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on neighboring countries and major partners to shoot down Russian "chessmen" and missiles together, especially in areas near NATO countries. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Last night, the Russian army struck again at Ukraine with "Shaheds". In particular, there were hits in Odesa region, in the Izmail district, very close to the Romanian border. The Shaheds hit ordinary civilian infrastructure - a ferry terminal, trucks, a grain warehouse," Zelensky said.

The President noted that this is exactly what Russian terrorists always perceive as a target - the food security of the region and the world.

"Ukraine has long been telling all its neighbors, all its main partners: we need to cooperate, we need to shoot down 'chessmen' together, shoot down missiles, especially in areas near NATO countries. This is absolutely possible. Every time in the Middle East, during Iran's criminal attacks, we see the international coalition acting together. I thank every country that really helps us with air defense. I thank Romania in particular for the Petriot. And we can achieve even greater effectiveness - we can put an end to Russian terror altogether by shooting down Shahids, by shooting down missiles in cooperation," Zelenskyy called.

Addendum

In August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statedthat Ukraine wants Poland to shoot down Russian missiles or drones flying towards their country and needs the support of its partners in this regard.