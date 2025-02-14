Zelensky: Russia will prepare 15 divisions this year to strengthen the Belarusian direction

This year, Russia will prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the situation on the Belarusian direction. This could be 100-150 thousand people. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Already this year, Russia will prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the situation on the Belarusian direction, and I think they will all be on the territory of Belarus, or partially. It will be, I don't know, 100-150 thousand people. It will be a large grouping. I'm not sure that this grouping will attack Ukraine. Maybe... They can go to Ukraine, or Poland, or the Baltic countries - Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia could use Belarus more actively to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, in spring, summer or fall , Putin will deploy his forces thereto put pressure on Poland, Lithuania and other countries.