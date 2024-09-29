Zelensky on the most important result of his visit to the United States: bipartisan support for Ukraine has been preserved

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175567 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142308 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145760 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140018 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186317 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112155 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176373 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104788 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115811 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 74310 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 80784 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 49796 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 40665 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175534 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186299 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176358 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203621 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192427 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143933 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148469 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139767 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156519 views
Zelensky on the most important result of his visit to the United States: bipartisan support for Ukraine has been preserved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47112 views

President Zelenskyy said that the most important result of his visit to the United States was the preservation of bipartisan support for Ukraine. He thanked Biden, Harris, Trump, and Congress for their unity in supporting Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the most important result of his visit to the United States is the preservation of bipartisan support for Ukraine. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Fox News, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"I think we have maintained bipartisan support for Ukraine," Zelensky said when asked what the most important result he brought back from the United States was.

Asked whether the meeting with Trump had a big impact, Zelenskyy replied: "I think it's also about that, yes. Biden, Harris, Trump, the meeting with Congress, it's all about the unity of the United States. I am grateful to all these people I just mentioned.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan had been presented to America. All the key issues for Ukraine are on the table with our partners.

For example, during his last visit to the United States, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Biden.

On October 12, Biden and Zelenskiy will meet in Germany at Ramstein.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the next meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden would be held to talk about the steps to be taken in relation to the "Victory Plan" presented by the United States.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
foks-niusFox News
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
donald-trumpDonald Trump
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

