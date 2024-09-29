Zelensky on the most important result of his visit to the United States: bipartisan support for Ukraine has been preserved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the most important result of his visit to the United States is the preservation of bipartisan support for Ukraine. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Fox News, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"I think we have maintained bipartisan support for Ukraine," Zelensky said when asked what the most important result he brought back from the United States was.

Asked whether the meeting with Trump had a big impact, Zelenskyy replied: "I think it's also about that, yes. Biden, Harris, Trump, the meeting with Congress, it's all about the unity of the United States. I am grateful to all these people I just mentioned.

Trump will support Ukraine if he wins the election - Zelenskyy

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan had been presented to America. All the key issues for Ukraine are on the table with our partners.

For example, during his last visit to the United States, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Biden.

On October 12, Biden and Zelenskiy will meet in Germany at Ramstein.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the next meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden would be held to talk about the steps to be taken in relation to the "Victory Plan" presented by the United States.