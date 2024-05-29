ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57656 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145959 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150374 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246582 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173291 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164696 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223752 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48606 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 60509 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100043 views
04:47 PM • 40404 views
05:32 PM • 33371 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246564 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223741 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210063 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 235929 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222861 views
06:49 PM • 57613 views
05:32 PM • 33377 views
04:47 PM • 40411 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112132 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113083 views
Zelensky held a conversation with the UN secretary general on the Peace Summit

Zelensky held a conversation with the UN secretary general on the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20366 views

President Zelensky held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Guterres, thanking him for supporting the formula for peace in Ukraine and discussing the importance of UN participation in global efforts to achieve peace based on the UN Charter and resolutions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram.

Details 

I had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He thanked for his active support for the formula for peace and the Peace Summit.  

- said the head of state. 

According to him, all points of the Ukrainian formula for peace, which work in Switzerland on June 15 and 16, are based on the UN Charter and resolutions and basic human values. Therefore, Zelensky is sure that UN participation is important for global efforts.

UN: 129 civilians killed, nearly 600 wounded in April as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine10.05.24, 21:30 • 42499 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz Ukraine's urgent defense needs and the peace summit, as well as the need for global participation in the event. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising