Zelensky held a conversation with the UN secretary general on the Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram.

Details

I had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He thanked for his active support for the formula for peace and the Peace Summit. - said the head of state.

According to him, all points of the Ukrainian formula for peace, which work in Switzerland on June 15 and 16, are based on the UN Charter and resolutions and basic human values. Therefore, Zelensky is sure that UN participation is important for global efforts.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz Ukraine's urgent defense needs and the peace summit, as well as the need for global participation in the event.