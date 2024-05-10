UN: 129 civilians killed, nearly 600 wounded in April as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine

In April, at least 129 civilians were killed and 574 others were injured in the fighting in Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, UNN reports.

Details

The UN Monitoring Mission recorded a high level of civilian casualties as a result of intense fighting near the frontline in April.

The report emphasizes that the number of wounded civilians has been growing significantly for the second month in a row.

At least 129 civilians were killed and 574 injured in Ukraine in April 2024. In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of civilian casualties has reached 10,946, with 21,154 people injured - , the report says.

Escalation of war is an existential threat to the people of Ukraine - UN

Addendum

In addition, in April, Russia continued its targeted attacks on energy infrastructure, destroying or damaging power plants and substations and temporarily disrupting the population's access to electricity, gas, and water.

In particular, in April, the Mission recorded 34 attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in government-controlled territory and 13 incidents in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, three of which were related to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The UN emphasizes that most civilian casualties (89%) and damage to educational and medical facilities (86%) are recorded in government-controlled territory.

Recall

The UN Human Rights Committee has recognized that Russia's imposition of Russian citizenship on residents of occupied Crimea constitutes ethnic discrimination and a violation of human rights.