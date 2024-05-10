UN: 129 civilians killed, nearly 600 wounded in April as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84971 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251044 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174285 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165519 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226284 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35514 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33387 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67506 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61660 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251044 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226284 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224830 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84971 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61660 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67506 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113059 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113942 views
UN: 129 civilians killed, nearly 600 wounded in April as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42502 views

According to the UN, in April 2024, at least 129 civilians were killed and 574 injured as a result of intense fighting near the front line in Ukraine.

In April, at least 129 civilians were killed and 574 others were injured in the fighting in Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, UNN reports.

Details

The UN Monitoring Mission  recorded a high level of civilian casualties as a result of intense fighting near the frontline in April.

The report emphasizes that the number of wounded civilians has been growing significantly for the second month in a row.

At least 129 civilians were killed and 574 injured in Ukraine in April 2024. In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of civilian casualties has reached 10,946, with 21,154 people injured

- , the report says.

Escalation of war is an existential threat to the people of Ukraine - UN12.04.24, 09:27 • 25996 views

Addendum

In addition,  in April, Russia continued its targeted attacks on energy infrastructure, destroying or damaging power plants and substations and temporarily disrupting the population's access to electricity, gas, and water.

In particular, in April, the Mission recorded 34 attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in government-controlled territory and 13 incidents in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, three of which were related to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The UN emphasizes that most civilian casualties (89%) and damage to educational and medical facilities (86%) are recorded in government-controlled territory.

Recall

The UN Human Rights Committee has recognized that Russia's imposition of Russian citizenship on residents of occupied Crimea constitutes ethnic discrimination and a violation of human rights.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
united-nationsUnited Nations
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

