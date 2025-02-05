Zelensky changed the composition of the NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). The head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Philip Pronin, has been appointed to the Council. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

...to appoint Philip Yevhenovych Pronin, Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine - the decree says.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Pronin as head of the State Financial Monitoring Service in December 2024.

Before that, Pronin was the head of the Poltava RMA. Prior to that, Pronin served as Deputy Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

By the way, Pronin has already worked for the State Financial Monitoring Service. From 2010 to 2017, he was the Deputy Head of the Risk Analysis and Typological Research Department of the Financial Investigation Department, Deputy Director of the Department - Head of the Risk Analysis and Typological Research Department of the Financial Investigation Department of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine.

It should be noted that Ihor Cherkasky has been the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service since 2014 and was appointed to this position during the prime ministerial tenure of Arseniy Yatsenyuk.