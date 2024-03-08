$41.340.03
Zelensky believes and hopes that the replacement of generals has improved the situation on the battlefield

Kyiv

 • 26511 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his belief and hope that the replacement of some generals has improved the situation on the battlefield.

Zelensky believes and hopes that the replacement of generals has improved the situation on the battlefield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believes and hopes that the replacement of some generals has improved the situation on the battlefield. He said this in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Asked whether the replacement of some generals had improved the situation on the battlefield, Zelenskyy replied: "I believe in it and I hope so, and this is a normal situation. There is a war going on, sometimes you need to take steps to reset.

Addendum

In February , Zelenskyy made personnel changes in the military, including the appointment of General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Appointed a new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forcesand a commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces.

Zelenskyy also appointed Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk as the new commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

