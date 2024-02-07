Yermak and Scholz's advisor discussed the progress of preparation of the bilateral security agreement

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement with German Federal Chancellor's Advisor on Foreign and Security Policy Jens Plötner, UNN reports.

"I had a phone conversation with Jens Plötner, the German Federal Chancellor's advisor on foreign and security policy. He spoke about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent trip to the front line and a meeting with the defenders of Robotyn in the Zaporizhzhia sector," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Yermak also informed about the current situation on the battlefield and the current needs of the Ukrainian army.

"We discussed the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement. Jens Plötner noted the progress made by the negotiating teams of Ukraine and Germany in this direction. Germany's leadership in supporting Ukraine will serve as an example for other partners and allies in mobilizing efforts and making the necessary decisions on defense and financial assistance to our country," said Yermak.

In addition, Yermak conveyed greetings to the German Chancellor from the President of Ukraine and thanked the entire German society for the constant strong support of our country in the war for freedom and independence.

Addendum

FAZ , citing government sources, reported that Germany and Ukraine may sign an agreement on bilateral security guarantees during the Munich Security Conference.