World War III has been going on for a long time. I think it started in Ukraine - Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that World War III is already underway. In his opinion, the global conflict began in Ukraine.
The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that World War III has been ongoing for a long time, and in his opinion, it began in Ukraine, UNN reports.
It (World War III - ed.) has been going on for a long time.
When asked for clarification on whether it started in Ukraine, Budanov replied: "I think so."
Recall
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the world may already be in a state of global conflict, although it is not officially discussed. He also warned of increasing risks of a major war.