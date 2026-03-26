The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that World War III has been ongoing for a long time, and in his opinion, it began in Ukraine, UNN reports.

It (World War III - ed.) has been going on for a long time. - Budanov told reporters.

When asked for clarification on whether it started in Ukraine, Budanov replied: "I think so."

Recall

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the world may already be in a state of global conflict, although it is not officially discussed. He also warned of increasing risks of a major war.