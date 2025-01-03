Woman injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv - KCMA

A woman was injured in Kyiv as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops, KCMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

In Darnytsia district, a fire reportedly broke out in a private house as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Windows were damaged, a wall and part of the ceiling lining were destroyed.

One woman was injured, she received burns on her hand, she refused to be hospitalized - KCMA reported.

In Holosiivskyi district, debris fell near a private house.

