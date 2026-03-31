Wolf attacked owner, and fox died - Kyiv resident who kept wild animals in apartment was notified of suspicion

A Kyiv resident who kept a wolf and a fox in her apartment in Obolon has been notified of suspicion of animal cruelty. She faces up to three years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified a 56-year-old Kyiv resident of suspicion of animal cruelty, which led to the death of a fox.

It was established that the suspect had for a long time kept a wild wolf, a fox, and dogs in her apartment in Obolon, thereby creating a dangerous coexistence of different animal species. At the same time, the woman posted videos on her social networks showing the conditions in which the animals lived, in particular, the wolf was kept in a cramped cage.

A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv for two years.

As a result, in December 2025, the predator attacked the owner, injuring her arm and thigh. The woman then contacted animal rights activists, who seized the wolf from her, and investigators began a pre-trial investigation into the fact of animal cruelty. In addition, a fox carcass was found in her apartment, on the body of which experts found injuries of mild and moderate severity.

Currently, the Kyiv resident has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As part of the investigation, it will also be established where the woman acquired the wild animals.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to three years.

Kyiv woman in Obolon was bitten by a wolf she kept in her apartment: police found a fox carcass in the dwelling and are investigating animal cruelty