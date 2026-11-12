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Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5782 views

Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Putin in the Kremlin. Three Kremlin representatives joined the talks.

Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first details

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner began talks with kremlin chief vladimir putin in Moscow, russia. This was reported by russian media on November 12, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that putin received U.S. presidential special envoys Witkoff and Kushner at the kremlin.

It is indicated that putin asked Witkoff and Kushner to convey his thanks to Trump for organizing contacts between russia and Ukraine. At the meeting with the U.S. envoys, putin reportedly emphasized that progress had been made on the humanitarian track concerning Ukraine. He also asked them to convey his thanks to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in resolving the humanitarian issue surrounding Oleshk y. 

According to russian media, Witkoff said that the upcoming prisoner exchange between the russian federation and Ukraine indicates progress toward a settlement.

Kremlin officials vladimir medinsky, kirill dmitriev and yuri ushakov are reportedly taking part in putin’s meeting with U.S. envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Additional information

Kushner and Witkoff are to meet with kremlin chief vladimir putin on November 12. They then plan to travel to Dublin, where they are to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meetings will take place after trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian delegation representative David Arakhamia said that there was a "good momentum" to reach an agreement by the New Year. And the head of the russian delegation, vladimir medinsky, said that the parties had "come closer to peace". 

The envoys want to "try to make more progress on some of the issues we discussed, because we see some openings and opportunities there," Kushner told reporters on Wednesday, November 11, as reported by Bloomberg. Territorial issues remain the most difficult part of the negotiations, although the parties have agreed on a substantial prisoner exchange, he said.

The envoys plan to travel to Dublin to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to have a conversation with him and discuss in greater depth some of the ideas that we proposed here today (November 11)," Kushner said.

Julia Shramko

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