Within the framework of the "mobile" format of the TCC, each unit decides for itself where it will work - MP

Each head of the territorial recruitment and social support center will be able to independently decide where the unit will be deployed. Everything will depend on current threats, said People's Deputy Oleksandr Fediienko, writes UNN.

This refers to units that directly communicate with conscripts. If we are talking about units that do not communicate with conscripts, then the TCCs will be territorially remote. Each TCC head independently determines the unit's location, taking into account current threats - Fediienko stated.

Fediienko explained that thanks to digitalization, the work of the TCC will not stop even if the TCC buildings are destroyed.

Thanks to digitalization, Ukraine is one of the few countries that can afford that if all premises are destroyed, which Russia probably hopes for, the recruitment centers will continue their work - the MP noted.

Addition

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi confirmed the possibility of TCCs operating in a mobile-portable format, seeing no legislative obstacles. This decision can be made by the Cabinet of Ministers or the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking into account Russian strikes and the digitalization of processes.

In Ukraine, up to 30,000 people are mobilized monthly according to the plans of the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. MP Fedir Venislavskyi noted that recruitment is significantly increasing, exceeding 10% of the total number of citizens who join military service.