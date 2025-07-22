Within the framework of the "mobile" format of the TCC, each unit decides for itself where it will work - MP

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 13386 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 32361 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 56571 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 31309 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 40048 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 27930 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 41222 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 139716 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64710 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94300 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
47%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 39147 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 42965 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 37470 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 35847 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 39884 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 34229 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 35449 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 56574 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 104734 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 139716 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Igor Kolomoisky
Ilan Shor
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 137199 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 231089 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 246105 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 242001 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 241397 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Within the framework of the "mobile" format of the TCC, each unit decides for itself where it will work - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Heads of TCCs will be able to independently decide on the location of units, taking into account current threats. Digitalization will ensure uninterrupted operation of TCCs even if buildings are destroyed.

Within the framework of the "mobile" format of the TCC, each unit decides for itself where it will work - MP

Each head of the territorial recruitment and social support center will be able to independently decide where the unit will be deployed. Everything will depend on current threats, said People's Deputy Oleksandr Fediienko, writes UNN.

This refers to units that directly communicate with conscripts. If we are talking about units that do not communicate with conscripts, then the TCCs will be territorially remote. Each TCC head independently determines the unit's location, taking into account current threats

- Fediienko stated.

Fediienko explained that thanks to digitalization, the work of the TCC will not stop even if the TCC buildings are destroyed.

Thanks to digitalization, Ukraine is one of the few countries that can afford that if all premises are destroyed, which Russia probably hopes for, the recruitment centers will continue their work

- the MP noted.

Addition

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi confirmed the possibility of TCCs operating in a mobile-portable format, seeing no legislative obstacles. This decision can be made by the Cabinet of Ministers or the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking into account Russian strikes and the digitalization of processes.

In Ukraine, up to 30,000 people are mobilized monthly according to the plans of the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. MP Fedir Venislavskyi noted that recruitment is significantly increasing, exceeding 10% of the total number of citizens who join military service.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9