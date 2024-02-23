$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2234 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47888 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107826 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242932 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160549 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242494 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

With the participation of experts and farmers: Lubinets offers an urgent discussion on the situation on the Polish border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27128 views

Lubinets initiated an urgent expert discussion involving experts from both sides, including representatives of agricultural enterprises, in the presence of the two ombudsmen: Ukraine and Poland

With the participation of experts and farmers: Lubinets offers an urgent discussion on the situation on the Polish border

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has initiated an urgent expert discussion on the situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The Ombudsman said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details 

Today, I held an online meeting with Polish Ombudsman Marcin Wieczek on the situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The main goal is to find a solution to the problem with the blockade of Ukrainian grain transportation by protesters 

- Lubinets summarized. 

Following the meeting, the Ukrainian ombudsman is preparing a letter to Marcin Wieczek outlining all violations of Ukrainians' rights in Poland and asking for their further protection.

Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine
23.02.24, 16:29 • 22676 views

Instead, the Polish Ombudsman will hold consultations with representatives of the government and other branches of power in Poland on this issue

Lubinets also initiated an urgent expert discussion involving experts from both sides, including representatives of agro-industrial enterprises, in the presence of the two Ombudsmen: Ukraine and Poland.

Addendum

In addition, he noted that when he returned from a business trip from Qatar this weekend, he talked to protesters on the border of Poland and Ukraine

- said Dmytro Lubinets.

He emphasized that Ukraine and Poland should be together, because only one enemy - the aggressor country - benefits from discord. According to him, Kyiv is ready to take steps to resolve this situation.

The Polish Foreign Ministry suggests that the protest movement of farmers is being "captured" by Russian agents
21.02.24, 15:50 • 117544 views

In turn, the Polish ombudsman noted that he and the Polish people are on the side of Ukraine.

Marcin Wieczek also emphasized that if there are Ukrainians in Poland whose rights have been violated, they can apply to his institution at any time. 

Recall

Polish Consul General in Lviv Eliza Dzwonkiewicz condemned the actions of Polish farmers blocking the border and apologized to Ukraine for the actions of the farmers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
Qatar
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
Poland
