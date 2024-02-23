With the participation of experts and farmers: Lubinets offers an urgent discussion on the situation on the Polish border
Lubinets initiated an urgent expert discussion involving experts from both sides, including representatives of agricultural enterprises, in the presence of the two ombudsmen: Ukraine and Poland
The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has initiated an urgent expert discussion on the situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The Ombudsman said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Today, I held an online meeting with Polish Ombudsman Marcin Wieczek on the situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The main goal is to find a solution to the problem with the blockade of Ukrainian grain transportation by protesters
Following the meeting, the Ukrainian ombudsman is preparing a letter to Marcin Wieczek outlining all violations of Ukrainians' rights in Poland and asking for their further protection.
Instead, the Polish Ombudsman will hold consultations with representatives of the government and other branches of power in Poland on this issue
Lubinets also initiated an urgent expert discussion involving experts from both sides, including representatives of agro-industrial enterprises, in the presence of the two Ombudsmen: Ukraine and Poland.
In addition, he noted that when he returned from a business trip from Qatar this weekend, he talked to protesters on the border of Poland and Ukraine
He emphasized that Ukraine and Poland should be together, because only one enemy - the aggressor country - benefits from discord. According to him, Kyiv is ready to take steps to resolve this situation.
In turn, the Polish ombudsman noted that he and the Polish people are on the side of Ukraine.
Marcin Wieczek also emphasized that if there are Ukrainians in Poland whose rights have been violated, they can apply to his institution at any time.
Polish Consul General in Lviv Eliza Dzwonkiewicz condemned the actions of Polish farmers blocking the border and apologized to Ukraine for the actions of the farmers.