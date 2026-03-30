Winter is not retreating - frost persists in the snow-covered Carpathians

In the highlands of the Carpathians, the end of March was marked by frosty and snowy weather, tourists are warned about hiking in the mountains, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

April is around the corner, and the weather is not at all pleasing... Today on Mount Pip Ivan - dense cloudiness, fog and limited visibility. The north wind is strengthening to 14 m/s, the air temperature remains at -3°C. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Due to increased humidity, as noted, icing of surfaces is observed.

"Be careful: it's slippery in the mountains, and due to the wind, the cold feels much stronger. Plan your route, taking into account all risks. And it's better to refrain from going to the highlands without proper preparation!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine expects a cold snap after March warmth - meteorologist named the terms

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, it will rain during the day in Ukraine. The wind is mostly northern, 5-10 m/s. The temperature is 9-14°, in the south and east of the country up to 19°, in the western regions 6-11° warm. In Kyiv region and Kyiv city, rain. The wind is northern, 5-10 m/s. The temperature is 9-14°, in Kyiv about 10°.