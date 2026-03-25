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Ukraine expects a cold snap after March warmth - meteorologist named the terms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3412 views

On Thursday, March 26, Ukraine will see up to +17 degrees without significant precipitation. At the turn of the months, a change in weather with a cold snap and rains is expected.

Ukraine expects a cold snap after March warmth - meteorologist named the terms

Warm, comfortable weather is expected on Thursday, March 26, but soon, at the end of March - beginning of April, a cold snap is expected - the amount of wet weather in Ukraine will increase, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Tomorrow, March 26, warm, comfortable weather will prevail in Ukraine with a maximum air temperature of +12+17 degrees," Didenko reported.

According to her forecast, precipitation is unlikely, only in Luhansk region and in the "Carpathian-adjacent" regions will there be light rain.

In Kyiv on March 26, as the forecaster reported, dry, warm weather is expected with an air temperature of up to +15 degrees.

At the end of March-beginning of April, wet weather in Ukraine will increase, warmth will decrease, a cold snap is expected.

- Didenko noted.

Nights will be frosty, and daytime temperatures up to 15°C: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week22.03.26, 18:43 • 69642 views

Julia Shramko

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