Winter crops are already being sown in 18 regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 1,048.7 thousand hectares. Winter wheat is being sown in 18 regions, barley - in 12, rye - in six. Winter rape is being sown in 18 regions - the ministry said.

In particular, as indicated, sown:

winter wheat - 340.3 thou hectares;

winter barley - 16.5 thou hectares;

winter rye - 3.4 thou hectares;

winter rape - 688.4 thou hectares.

Farmers in Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil and Lviv regions have reportedly completed sowing winter rapeseed.

