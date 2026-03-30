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Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Russian Federation is developing icebreakers as universal platforms with "Kalibr" missiles to control sea routes. These vessels are disguised as civilian ships for surprise attacks.

Why Russia needs combat icebreakers with "Kalibrs", one of which was hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and what role they play in the war

Russia is developing combat icebreakers not only for operations in the Arctic but also as versatile military platforms. Icebreaker-class ships are capable of operating where the conventional fleet is limited by ice, ensuring Russia's presence in strategically important regions and control over sea routes. This is stated in a Defense Express article, writes UNN.

Details

Such vessels can be equipped with container launchers for Kalibr cruise missiles. This allows even formally "patrol" or auxiliary ships to be converted into carriers of long-range strike weapons.

Patrol icebreaker
Patrol icebreaker "Purga" of project 23550 after being hit on the night of March 25, 2026

In fact, Russia is acquiring mobile missile platforms that are more difficult to track and can operate outside the classic basing areas of the military fleet.

Flexibility and disguise as "civilian" tasks

Another key advantage is the possibility of disguise. Icebreakers can perform civilian or border functions, while remaining ready for combat use.

Launch of the ship
Launch of the ship "Purga" under project 22350 for the FSB Coast Guard, October 7, 2022

This complicates their identification as full-fledged military targets and expands the options for use – from patrolling to sudden missile strikes.

The development of such ships fits into Russia's overall strategy – the dispersal of missile carriers and the creation of a maximally flexible system of strike platforms. In combination with submarines, corvettes, and aviation, this gives the Kremlin more options for using cruise missiles at long distances.

General Staff confirmed damage to Novatek-Ust-Luga plant and Russian combat icebreaker25.03.26, 12:40 • 5264 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
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