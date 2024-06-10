Why does the owner of Olsides keep a" hand-held volunteer "around him?

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 50707 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136428 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141670 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233798 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170069 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147371 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217015 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112883 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203666 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 53906 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36302 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106298 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101885 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217007 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203660 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229827 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217149 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101876 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157459 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160102 views
Actual
Why does the owner of Olsides keep a" hand-held volunteer "around him?

Why does the owner of Olsides keep a" hand-held volunteer "around him?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 238081 views

After viewing the FB page of Vyacheslav Petrishche, you can see a lot of posts by a certain Sergey Krivenko. The latter actively reports on assistance, including to the military, and thanks Petrishche for his support in this area. But if you start to understand - it turns out not everything is so clear.

The company of Ukrainian businessman Vyacheslav Petrishche "Olsids Black Sea" does not give up trying to block the work of the strategic enterprise. The entrepreneur himself has an ambiguous reputation in the market and keeps a "manual volunteer" near him, writes UNN.

After viewing the FB Page of Vyacheslav Petrishche you can see a lot of posts of a certain Sergey Krivenko. The latter actively reports on assistance, including to the military, and thanks Petrishche for his support in this area. But if you start to understand - it turns out not everything is so clear.

According to available information and based on a motley biography, Krivenko is a volunteer out of necessity, as time demands. Of course, in such a difficult time, any help from the Armed Forces of Ukraine is welcome, but it is a shame to cover up "black" and "gray" cases with volunteering. It can be assumed that Krivenko's main role for Alcides Black Sea is to "solve" issues with law enforcement and law enforcement agencies.

What other skeletons does Krivenko hide in the closet? From 1996 to 2004, Krivenko served in the internal affairs bodies, after which he worked for several months in the tax police. But this is not interesting, but as always - the reason for dismissal. According to media reports, Krivenko was "kicked out" of his work in the police for a number of crimes, including those related to fraud.

In addition, a court in the Odessa region in 2006 found Krivenko guilty of committing criminal offenses using a fake ID card of the Ministry of internal affairs.

Later, Serhiy Krivenko worked as the head of the legal department of the Credit Union "Ukraine", which was engaged in fraud in the field of lending to individuals . Interestingly, collaborator Valery Kaurov was associated with the activities of this union.

In addition, Krivenko for two years headed the company "Agro Yug-1", which is known in the Odessa region for being engaged in the seizure of land in the Kominternovsky (Limansky) district.

And this is not the most interesting thing in the biography of our "patriot". Serhiy Krivenko's data is available in the database of the Mirotvorets website, where he is listed as "a separatist, a supporter of pro-Russian political forces and an active member of the party of Regions.

So, in March 2013, Krivenko became a participant in clashes against representatives of the Svoboda military district in the premises of the Kominternovsky village council. According to media reports, he acted on the instructions of the then chairman of the RGA, also a regional, Ivan Marzak. It is not surprising that in July of the same year, he became deputy chairman of the specified district state administration and remained in office until 2015. Even his criminal record did not prevent him from doing this.

But time passes and the mood of society changes, but what Sergey Krivenko is good at doing is changing his shoes. Therefore, in the summer of 2016, he founded The Charity Foundation Adjalik, which came in handy after the start of a large-scale invasion to hide his true biography.

Recall

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use Berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the Berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure wanted to sue  The Strategic Enterprise.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyPublications
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising