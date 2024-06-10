The company of Ukrainian businessman Vyacheslav Petrishche "Olsids Black Sea" does not give up trying to block the work of the strategic enterprise. The entrepreneur himself has an ambiguous reputation in the market and keeps a "manual volunteer" near him, writes UNN.

After viewing the FB Page of Vyacheslav Petrishche you can see a lot of posts of a certain Sergey Krivenko. The latter actively reports on assistance, including to the military, and thanks Petrishche for his support in this area. But if you start to understand - it turns out not everything is so clear.

According to available information and based on a motley biography, Krivenko is a volunteer out of necessity, as time demands. Of course, in such a difficult time, any help from the Armed Forces of Ukraine is welcome, but it is a shame to cover up "black" and "gray" cases with volunteering. It can be assumed that Krivenko's main role for Alcides Black Sea is to "solve" issues with law enforcement and law enforcement agencies.

What other skeletons does Krivenko hide in the closet? From 1996 to 2004, Krivenko served in the internal affairs bodies, after which he worked for several months in the tax police. But this is not interesting, but as always - the reason for dismissal. According to media reports, Krivenko was "kicked out" of his work in the police for a number of crimes, including those related to fraud.

In addition, a court in the Odessa region in 2006 found Krivenko guilty of committing criminal offenses using a fake ID card of the Ministry of internal affairs.

Later, Serhiy Krivenko worked as the head of the legal department of the Credit Union "Ukraine", which was engaged in fraud in the field of lending to individuals . Interestingly, collaborator Valery Kaurov was associated with the activities of this union.

In addition, Krivenko for two years headed the company "Agro Yug-1", which is known in the Odessa region for being engaged in the seizure of land in the Kominternovsky (Limansky) district.

And this is not the most interesting thing in the biography of our "patriot". Serhiy Krivenko's data is available in the database of the Mirotvorets website, where he is listed as "a separatist, a supporter of pro-Russian political forces and an active member of the party of Regions.

So, in March 2013, Krivenko became a participant in clashes against representatives of the Svoboda military district in the premises of the Kominternovsky village council. According to media reports, he acted on the instructions of the then chairman of the RGA, also a regional, Ivan Marzak. It is not surprising that in July of the same year, he became deputy chairman of the specified district state administration and remained in office until 2015. Even his criminal record did not prevent him from doing this.

But time passes and the mood of society changes, but what Sergey Krivenko is good at doing is changing his shoes. Therefore, in the summer of 2016, he founded The Charity Foundation Adjalik, which came in handy after the start of a large-scale invasion to hide his true biography.

Recall

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use Berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the Berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure wanted to sue The Strategic Enterprise.