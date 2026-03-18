WHO prepares for nuclear catastrophe due to war with Iran

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) are preparing for a nuclear catastrophe if the US and Israel's war with Iran continues to escalate. This was stated by WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Hanan Balkhy in an interview with Politico, writes UNN.

The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that's what worries us most. No matter how much we prepare, nothing can prevent the damage that will befall the region – and the entire world, if it eventually happens – and the consequences will be felt for decades. - Balkhy stated.

According to her, WHO staff are prepared for a nuclear incident in its "broader sense," including an attack on a nuclear facility or the use of nuclear weapons, but "very much hope that this will not happen."

To date, no signs of radioactive contamination have been recorded in the Middle East. But increased radiation levels can lead to significant immediate lung and skin injuries, as well as increase the risk of cancer and mental health problems, explained the WHO regional director.

I think those who read the history of previous incidents, whether intentional or accidental, fully understand what is at stake. - Balkhy said.

She added that the WHO is retraining its staff on nuclear incident response, including advising officials on public health risks and what measures people should take to protect themselves.

Iran reported a projectile hit on the territory of the Bushehr NPP - IAEA