White House plans to create a sovereign wealth fund for strategic investments

The White House is considering the idea of creating a sovereign wealth fund to invest in strategic areas. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources, work on this project has been going on for several months. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his deputy Dalip Singh are involved in the process. Every week, they, along with economic experts from the National Security Council, hold discussions to analyze the size of the fund, its structure, sources of funding, management model, and possible problems that may arise.

The project is currently at the stage where planning documents have been distributed to White House staff and key government agencies. However, specific details about the structure of the fund and its financing have not yet been disclosed.

