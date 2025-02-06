WhatsApp warns of large-scale cyberattack on journalists in 14 EU countries

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 19393 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64357 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102394 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105781 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102282 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129517 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116910 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106395 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102880 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 90245 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112068 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106498 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 19393 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152600 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5177 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106498 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112068 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138476 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140253 views
WhatsApp warns of large-scale cyberattack on journalists in 14 EU countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29947 views

WhatsApp has detected cyberattacks on about 100 journalists and activists in Europe via Graphite spyware from Paragon Solutions. The attacks were carried out through a zero-click vulnerability in group chats.

WhatsApp has sent warnings to nearly 100 journalists and members of non-governmental organizations after it emerged that their devices may have been compromised by spyware from Israeli company Paragon Solutions. The cyberattack affects people with phone numbers from 14 EU countries.

Reported by UNN with reference to Ynetnews and Der Standard.

Details

90 journalists, activists, and other civil society figures in Europe were monitored using spyware from Paragon Solutions.

HelpHelp

Paragon Solutions was founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 with the participation of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. In 2024, it was sold to the American private investment company AE.

Paragon Solutions offers spyware called Graphite. Paragon sells the software exclusively to the US government or allies. The company does not disclose which countries are involved.

According to the Israeli portal Ynetnews, Paragon sees itself as a victim in the case of the cyberattack on WhatsApp.

How the cyberattacks were carried out

According to the messaging platform owned by Meta, the attacks exploited a so-called “zero-click” vulnerability, where the victim didn't even have to click on a link - the infection could be delivered via a malicious PDF sent in group chats.

WhatsApp detected and neutralized the attack attempt. So far, the identity of the attackers behind the attacks is unknown.  But there is a connection to Paragon. Spyware developed by Paragon Solutions usually targets government clients.  The company WhatsApp has officially called on Paragon to cease its operations. Paragon Solutions declined to comment on the allegations.

Citizens in Italy suffer from spying campaig

In a statement, the Italian government said that the cybersecurity service in Rome (Agenzia per la Cybersicurezza Nazionale, ACN) contacted Whatsapp and its legal representatives. Then the authorities were informed that seven Italian citizens had been affected by the spying campaign. However, WhatsApp did not disclose their identities to the Italian government, instead stating that all the victims had been informed. 

Chinese hackers breached more than 400 computers of the US Treasury Department - Bloomberg16.01.25, 09:15 • 23814 views

On Thursday, it was announced that Paragon had immediately terminated its cooperation with the Italian government. According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, the spyware is used by two Italian authorities: an unnamed law enforcement agency and an intelligence service.

EU concerned about cyberattack

On Thursday, Brussels noted that the investigation is the responsibility of national authorities.

The Commission expects the national authorities to thoroughly investigate such allegations. The Commission's position is very clear: any attempt to unlawfully access the data of citizens, including journalists and political opponents, is unacceptable if it is confirmed

- said the EU spokesperson.

AddendumAddendum

This is the first time that Paragon Solutions has been named in such a case, but it is not the first time that the Israeli spyware company has gotten into trouble. NSO Group, the company that developed the infamous Pegasus spyware, was found liable by a US judge in December 2024. 

NSO Group violated US state and federal laws by hacking the phones of 1400 WhatsApp users in May 2019

- the judge's decision reads. 

Recall

The FSB-linked hacker group Star Blizzard tried to steal WhatsApp data of pro-Ukrainian organizations. The attackers used phishing emails with QR codes on behalf of the US government.

Spain detains hacker suspected of cyberattacks on NATO and UN websites05.02.25, 23:07 • 32778 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
romeRome
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
brusselsBrussels
italyItaly
spainSpain

