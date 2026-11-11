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What is celebrated on November 11 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

November 11 marks Energy Conservation Day, international professional holidays, and commemorates the victims of the First World War. Believers remember the saints.

What is celebrated on November 11 in Ukraine and around the world

November 11 marks International Energy Saving Day, World In-House Counsel Day and World Shopping Day, while many countries in Europe and North America commemorate Remembrance Day for those who fell in World War I.

According to the church calendar, Orthodox Christians commemorate the memory of Saint Theodore the Studite under the new calendar, and the memory of Saint Anastasia the Roman under the old calendar, reports UNN.

International Day of Energy Saving

Established in 2008 on the initiative of the international environmental network SPARE.

The event is intended to draw the attention of governments, industrial enterprises and the general public to the rational use of fuel and energy resources, the implementation of energy-efficient technologies, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the transition to renewable energy sources.

The main purpose of the day is to convey to society that saving electricity and heat consumption is the simplest and most accessible step in combating global climate change and environmental pollution.

Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sources06.02.26, 23:59 • 16588 views

Remembrance Day 

An official commemorative date in the countries of the British Commonwealth and many European states. The date was chosen to commemorate the signing of the Compiègne Armistice on November 11, 1918, at 11:00 a.m., which marked the cessation of hostilities in World War I.

The symbol of the observance is the red poppy, which is attached to clothing as a sign of respect for military personnel and civilians who died in armed conflicts. At 11 a.m., two minutes of silence are observed in many countries.

World Shopping Day

A global unofficial shopping holiday launched by the Chinese company Alibaba Group in 2009 under the name "Singles' Day." The date 11.11 was chosen because of the symbolic combination of four ones.

Over the years, the event has become the world's largest 24-hour online shopping and sales festival, with sales volumes significantly exceeding those of America's "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday."

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses02.05.25, 09:22 • 73030 views

World In-House Counsel Day

An international professional observance for lawyers, legal scholars and legal advisers of businesses, government institutions and corporations.

The day highlights the importance of corporate lawyers' work in ensuring the legality of business processes, providing legal protection for assets, minimizing legal risks, drafting contracts and observing ethical standards in conducting commercial activities.

Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the memory of Saint Theodore the Studite, hegumen  - a prominent Byzantine theologian, church figure and reformer of monasticism who compiled the strict Studite Rule and steadfastly defended the veneration of icons against iconoclast emperors.

On this day, they also commemorate Saint Victor of Damascus (2nd century) - a Roman Christian soldier who refused to sacrifice to pagan gods and accepted martyrdom for his faith.

Under the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of Saint Anastasia the Roman (3rd century) - a young Christian orphan who, during the persecutions of Emperor Decius, bravely professed her faith in Christ and endured brutal torture and execution.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration20.10.26, 01:44 • 10179 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

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