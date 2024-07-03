Weather contrasts: in some parts of Ukraine it is raining and hailing, while in others it is hot and dry

Today, the weather will be dry and hot with temperatures of 30-37°C in some parts of Ukraine, while in others there will be rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



In the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s during the day in some areas, in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia, at night also in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions, heavy rains (in Chernivtsi region during the day, heavy rains); temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 17-22°.

In the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, there will be intermittent rain and thunderstorms; temperatures at night will be 16-21°, during the day 24-29°.

In the rest of the country, the weather will remain dry and hot; the temperature will be 19-24° at night, 30-34° during the day, and 35-37° in some places.

Southeast wind, mostly northwest in the west and north of the country, 5-10 m/s.

In Kyiv region

In some places, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night - 16-21°, during the day - 24-29°, in Kyiv - around 20° at night, during the day - 27-29°.

