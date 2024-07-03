Weather contrasts: in some parts of Ukraine it is raining and hailing, while in others it is hot and dry

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 80630 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 89511 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108882 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183326 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228340 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140499 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367240 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181360 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149421 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197796 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 80631 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75071 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 89512 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89404 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108883 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 744 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9896 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11709 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15914 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37009 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Weather contrasts: in some parts of Ukraine it is raining and hailing, while in others it is hot and dry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23336 views

Most of Ukraine will experience dry and hot weather with temperatures of 30-37°C, with rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the western regions.

Weather contrasts: in some parts of Ukraine it is raining and hailing, while in others it is hot and dry

Today, the weather will be dry and hot with temperatures of 30-37°C in some parts of Ukraine, while in others there will be rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

In the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s during the day in some areas, in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia, at night also in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions, heavy rains (in Chernivtsi region during the day, heavy rains); temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 17-22°.

In the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, there will be intermittent rain and thunderstorms; temperatures at night will be 16-21°, during the day 24-29°.

In the rest of the country, the weather will remain dry and hot; the temperature will be 19-24° at night, 30-34° during the day, and 35-37° in some places.

Southeast wind, mostly northwest in the west and north of the country, 5-10 m/s.

In Kyiv region

In some places, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night - 16-21°, during the day - 24-29°, in Kyiv - around 20° at night, during the day - 27-29°.

Ukraine is one of the hottest countries in Europe today, and the heat will continue this week - weather forecaster01.07.24, 12:38 • 15525 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Chernihiv
Zhytomyr
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31