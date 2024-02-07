ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
We will respond to every missile, every "shahed" to Russia: Zelensky on large-scale shelling of Russia

We will respond to every missile, every "shahed" to Russia: Zelensky on large-scale shelling of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia launched rocket attacks on several Ukrainian cities, killing 4 people and wounding dozens, prompting President Zelensky to promise retaliation for each attack.

We will respond to Russia for every missile, every "shahed". This is how President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to a large-scale missile strike by Russia and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy noted that in Kyiv, the debris from the Russian morning strike was still being cleared from a residential building in the evening. Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Lviv region, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kherson regions - there are victims and damage in these regions.

"Dozens of people were injured, four people died. My condolences to the families and friends. We will respond to every missile, every "shahed"," the President emphasized.

The head of state added that "our task this year is not only to maximize our air shield and long-range capabilities of Ukraine, but also to inflict maximum systemic losses on Russia.

Contact us about advertising