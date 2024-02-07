We will respond to every missile, every "shahed" to Russia: Zelensky on large-scale shelling of Russia

We will respond to Russia for every missile, every "shahed". This is how President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to a large-scale missile strike by Russia and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy noted that in Kyiv, the debris from the Russian morning strike was still being cleared from a residential building in the evening. Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Lviv region, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kherson regions - there are victims and damage in these regions.

"Dozens of people were injured, four people died. My condolences to the families and friends. We will respond to every missile, every "shahed"," the President emphasized.

The head of state added that "our task this year is not only to maximize our air shield and long-range capabilities of Ukraine, but also to inflict maximum systemic losses on Russia.

