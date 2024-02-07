Russia's attack on Kyiv: the work on the aftermath is over

Work to eliminate the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv has been completed, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, 4 people were killed in the morning attack in a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. Forty people were evacuated from the building and 28 were rescued. 39 people were injured. Psychological assistance was provided to 85 people.

"The fire has been extinguished. Emergency rescue operations were completed at 20:10," the SES summarized.

Russian Federation launches large-scale rocket attacks on several Ukrainian cities: what is known