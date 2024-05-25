We call on NATO to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania: Kuleba responds to Russia's provocations against the Baltic states

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55941 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102588 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145739 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164662 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47441 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59420 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98626 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38889 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31872 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235820 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222753 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55941 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31872 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38889 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112081 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113039 views
Actual
We call on NATO to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania: Kuleba responds to Russia's provocations against the Baltic states

We call on NATO to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania: Kuleba responds to Russia's provocations against the Baltic states

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31284 views

Russia's recent provocations on the EU and NATO borders in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania, such as the dismantling of Estonian border buoys, are part of its typical hybrid tactics of intimidation and bullying, and NATO must act decisively to protect these countries from Russian threats.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia's recent provocations on the EU and NATO borders in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania are part of Russia's typical hybrid tactics of bullying and intimidation. NATO needs to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania. Kuleba wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Russia's recent provocations on the borders of the EU and NATO in Estonia, Finland, and Lithuania are part of Russia's typical hybrid tactics of bullying and intimidation. Ukraine has seen such actions by Russia many times before. We know that the most effective way to counter them is through unity, strength and unwavering mutual support. We express our full solidarity with our Estonian, Finnish and Lithuanian friends 

- Kuleba said.

He emphasized that Ukraine remains vigilant and ready to provide any necessary assistance in countering Russia's hybrid threats.

We also call on NATO to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania. When we are all strong and united, no one can intimidate us 

- Kuleba added.

Recall

Russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters, prompting Estonia to demand an explanation and their return, leading to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

After Russian border guards removed border buoys from the Narva River, the Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Estonia, Lenar Salimullin. Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called the removal of the buoys a "border incident" and said that Estonia had asked Russia for information.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warnedthat the Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia are under threat of potential attack or provocation by Russia, citing recent incidents such as Russia's removal of border buoys in Estonia as a test of NATO's response.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising