We call on NATO to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania: Kuleba responds to Russia's provocations against the Baltic states

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia's recent provocations on the EU and NATO borders in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania are part of Russia's typical hybrid tactics of bullying and intimidation. NATO needs to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania. Kuleba wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Russia's recent provocations on the borders of the EU and NATO in Estonia, Finland, and Lithuania are part of Russia's typical hybrid tactics of bullying and intimidation. Ukraine has seen such actions by Russia many times before. We know that the most effective way to counter them is through unity, strength and unwavering mutual support. We express our full solidarity with our Estonian, Finnish and Lithuanian friends - Kuleba said.

He emphasized that Ukraine remains vigilant and ready to provide any necessary assistance in countering Russia's hybrid threats.

We also call on NATO to act decisively in defense of Estonia, Finland and Lithuania. When we are all strong and united, no one can intimidate us - Kuleba added.

Recall

Russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters, prompting Estonia to demand an explanation and their return, leading to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

After Russian border guards removed border buoys from the Narva River, the Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Estonia, Lenar Salimullin. Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called the removal of the buoys a "border incident" and said that Estonia had asked Russia for information.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warnedthat the Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia are under threat of potential attack or provocation by Russia, citing recent incidents such as Russia's removal of border buoys in Estonia as a test of NATO's response.