The draft of a joint declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader vladimir putin contained a section on Ukraine that was removed at the request of the United States, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said, Helsingin Sanomat reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Stubb, discussions at the Berlin meeting showed that "a section on Ukraine was planned for the \"declaration on peace\" published after the meeting, which the United States removed."

"And this wording was unfortunate, and the United States removed it. I think that was good," Stubb said.

The President of Finland also confirmed that Donald Trump called the participants from his plane after departing China. It was reported that the American president said that the war in Ukraine must end. He also stressed that Europeans should stay in contact with putin.

Axios revealed the details of the talks in Berlin, including Trump's call after the summit with Xi and Putin

Addendum

After the meeting, China, russia and the United States published a "declaration on peace."

China, the United States and Russia issued a declaration "toward peace" following the summit - without mentioning Ukraine