Wandering in the woods for almost two weeks: a man who drove away in a car and disappeared into the woods was found in Cherkasy region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103955 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113254 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155862 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256390 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175261 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166234 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229370 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37077 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43041 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49794 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47471 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36019 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240745 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227292 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103966 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76331 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114177 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115010 views
Wandering in the woods for almost two weeks: a man who drove away in a car and disappeared into the woods was found in Cherkasy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29466 views

A 39-year-old man who disappeared in Cherkasy on February 7 after driving away in his car was found alive and well in the forest near the Irdyne River after a two-week long search involving police, foresters, the military and concerned citizens.

Police dog handlers, police officers, National Guard members, and concerned citizens were involved in the search for the missing man, who left in the morning of February 7 in a Renault and did not return home in a day. The search teams combed through bushes and swamps, examined kilometers of forest and finally found the missing citizen, UNN reports, citing the Cherkasy Oblast Police Department.

A 39-year-old man who went missing in Cherkasy on February 7 was found alive and well. He was searched for by police, foresters, military, National Guard and concerned citizens. 

- the statement reads.

According to law enforcement officials, a woman reported the disappearance of a local resident to the police on February 8, saying that in the morning her brother had left in a Renault Duster and did not return home for a day. Mobile communication with the man was also cut off.

The police  checked the video surveillance system "Safe Cherkasy Region" and found that the car was moving in the direction of the city of Smila. Later, law enforcement officers received information that near the village of Balakleya, forestry workers had found a Renault Duster in a forest, but there was no man in the car.

The search was carried out for two weeks: police officers, dog handlers, concerned citizens and the National Guard worked; they combed through bushes, swamp, and surveyed kilometers of forest; a quadcopter and thermal imager were used.   

On February 21, a search group found a man near the Irdyne River - he was exhausted, but there was no threat to his life or health, doctors said. 

It turned out that the man had lost his bearings in the woods and was unable to find his way to his car in unfamiliar terrain.

Tree branches and grass instead of food helped him survive.

Recall

On Christmas Eve, a tourist from Khmelnytsky region got lost in the Carpathian forest and almost froze to death. He was able to call the hotline of the Rescue Service, and the rescuers found the man.

Border guards in Odesa region stopped a car with two men in military uniformswho were trying to drive to Moldova and pay the driver $5,000-$6,000.

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 2.5 thousand trucks queued at six checkpoints21.02.24, 09:31 • 234605 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
balakliiaBalakliia
moldovaMoldova
cherkasyCherkassy
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising