Vasyl Shkurakov has become the new Deputy Minister of Defense, responsible for the financial system and internal audit

The government has appointed a Deputy Minister of Defense for Finance and Internal Audit. Vasyl Shkurakov has been appointed to this position. This was announced by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

We are building the Ministry of Defense as an effective structure capable of achieving its goals. Today, at a government meeting, Vasyl Shkurakov was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. - Fedorov said.

According to the minister, Vasyl Shkurakov will be responsible for the financial system and internal audit. The focus is on building a transparent, manageable, and data-driven financial system for the Ministry of Defense.

Deputy composition updated in the Ministry of Defense: Fedorov introduced the team

Key tasks:

🔹quality budget planning and execution to ensure resources align with real front-line priorities;

🔹management of all funding sources: state budget, international technical assistance, grants, and loans;

🔹strengthening economic analysis for management decision-making;

🔹enhancing internal control and audit to identify risks and inefficiencies;

🔹digitalization of financial reporting and control to ensure decisions are made based on quality data.

Fedorov added that Shkurakov has over 10 years of experience in public finance management. He served as Deputy Minister of Finance and First Deputy Minister of Community Development and Infrastructure. During the war, he ensured the financial stability of critical infrastructure.

We are forming a system where every hryvnia works for results - the minister summarized.

Deputy Minister of Defense Fedorov appointed - will be responsible for procurement reform