US Secretary of State to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE after Munich visit

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

US Secretary of State to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE after Munich visit

US Secretary of State to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE after Munich visit

Marco Rubio will attend the Munich Security Conference and the G7 meeting on February 13-15. He will then travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to discuss regional stability.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Munich, Germany, on February 13 to participate in the annual security conference. After his visit to Germany, the official will visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by the US Department of State, according to UNN.

Details

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the head of the department will “discuss a range of U.S. priorities with international partners” in Munich.

While in Munich, Secretary Rubio will also participate in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers,

- Bruce said.

The State Department also said that the official will then travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on February 15-18.

According to a statement from the US Department of State, Rubio's interaction with the high-ranking officials “will further US interests in promoting regional cooperation, stability, and peace.

The trip will focus on the release of American and other hostages from Hamas captivity, the transition to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and countering the destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime and its proxies,

- the State Department said.

Recall

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine on February 13-22 . He will promote, among other things, the US president's goal of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensuring “peace by force.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
munichMunich
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
germanyGermany
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates

