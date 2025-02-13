US Secretary of State to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE after Munich visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Munich, Germany, on February 13 to participate in the annual security conference. After his visit to Germany, the official will visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by the US Department of State, according to UNN.

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the head of the department will “discuss a range of U.S. priorities with international partners” in Munich.

While in Munich, Secretary Rubio will also participate in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, - Bruce said.

The State Department also said that the official will then travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on February 15-18.

According to a statement from the US Department of State, Rubio's interaction with the high-ranking officials “will further US interests in promoting regional cooperation, stability, and peace.

The trip will focus on the release of American and other hostages from Hamas captivity, the transition to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and countering the destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime and its proxies, - the State Department said.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine on February 13-22 . He will promote, among other things, the US president's goal of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensuring “peace by force.