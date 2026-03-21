US Secretary of State expressed condolences on the death of Patriarch Filaret

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his condolences on the death of Patriarch Filaret. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

In a statement released on March 21, Rubio noted that the US "mourns the loss of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret" and expressed sincere condolences to the people of Ukraine and all believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox community.

According to the Secretary of State, Filaret's life of service played an important role in shaping Ukraine's spiritual identity at crucial moments in its history.

I appreciate @SecRubio's statement on the passing of Patriarch Filaret. His lifelong dedication to the cause of Ukraine's freedom and spiritual independence will serve as an inspiration for many generations. We thank the US for honoring his legacy and sharing our grief - wrote Sybiha.

Recall

On the 98th year of his life, the earthly journey of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret ended. Believers are urged to pray for the repose of his soul and remember his instructions on unity.

The farewell ceremony took place on March 20 in St. Michael's Cathedral. The burial will take place on March 22 in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral after the funeral procession.