US oil companies warned over Russian diesel under Trump deal: could face up to 20 years in prison

Oil companies will be "held accountable" if they import any barrels of Russian diesel fuel under the deal reached by U.S. President Donald Trump with the Kremlin. Jamie Raskin, a member of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, said this in a letter to industry leaders on Monday, October 26, UNN reports, citing Politico.

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Democratic Congressman Raskin, who is expected to chair the influential Judiciary Committee if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in next week’s elections, is the latest lawmaker to warn the industry against importing or processing any Russian fuel subject to U.S. sanctions. Trump has faced a wave of criticism from both parties over his statement earlier this month that the United States would buy Russian diesel fuel in an attempt to lower fuel prices, which are currently $2.70 per gallon higher (approximately $0.71 per liter higher) than a year ago.

Raskin sent the letter to the heads of the industry trade groups the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers. Another copy was sent to the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Your members are now warned that participating in any efforts to help President Putin sell Russian diesel fuel in the United States is an obvious and dangerous violation of federal law. Those who choose to act in this manner do so at their own peril and will undoubtedly be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, whether under this administration or the next one - Raskin wrote in the letter.

A White House representative said that the deal "complies with all applicable laws".

"Democrats are already making clear that once again they have no plans to improve the lives of Americans, and instead they will continue their decade-long obsession with investigating President Trump," said White House Press Secretary Taylor Rogers.

At least one shipment of Russian diesel fuel is headed to the United States and is expected to arrive next week, Reuters reported, citing vessel-tracking data. As Axios reported earlier on Monday, Democratic lawmakers have already sent letters to port authorities and banks asking them to preserve all records concerning the receipt of Russian diesel shipments.

Anyone who imports Russian diesel fuel into the United States "is violating federal law and therefore may be subject to both civil and criminal penalties, including imprisonment for up to 20 years," Raskin noted in the letter.

First tanker carrying Russian diesel has set off for the US - Reuters