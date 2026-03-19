US national debt crosses $39 trillion mark amid war with Iran - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The figure rose by a trillion in five months due to defense spending and tax changes. The war with Iran has already cost the American budget $12 billion.
The United States national debt has exceeded $39 trillion just weeks after the start of a joint military operation with Israel against Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.
Details
This figure highlights the administration's conflicting priorities: from passing a massive tax bill, increasing defense spending, and tightening immigration control to reducing the debt itself — the latter Donald Trump promised to do first as a candidate and then as president.
We must recognize this alarming rate of growth and the significant financial burden we are placing on the next generation
Five months ago, the US national debt reached $38 trillion, and two months before that, $37 trillion.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett recently stated that the war in Iran has so far cost the US over $12 billion.
Recall
US Pentagon chief Pete Hegset stated that he might ask Congress for over $200 billion in funding for the war with Iran.