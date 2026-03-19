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US national debt crosses $39 trillion mark amid war with Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

The figure rose by a trillion in five months due to defense spending and tax changes. The war with Iran has already cost the American budget $12 billion.

US national debt crosses $39 trillion mark amid war with Iran - Media
Photo: pixabay

The United States national debt has exceeded $39 trillion just weeks after the start of a joint military operation with Israel against Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

This figure highlights the administration's conflicting priorities: from passing a massive tax bill, increasing defense spending, and tightening immigration control to reducing the debt itself — the latter Donald Trump promised to do first as a candidate and then as president.

We must recognize this alarming rate of growth and the significant financial burden we are placing on the next generation

- said Michael Peterson, chairman and CEO of the non-profit organization "Peter G. Peterson Foundation."

Five months ago, the US national debt reached $38 trillion, and two months before that, $37 trillion.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett recently stated that the war in Iran has so far cost the US over $12 billion.

Recall

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegset stated that he might ask Congress for over $200 billion in funding for the war with Iran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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