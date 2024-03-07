$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

US misperceives China and fails to fulfill recently agreed "promises" - Chinese Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28982 views

China accuses the United States of misperceiving it and failing to fulfill the promises made during the Biden-Xi meeting, while updating its methods of suppressing China.

US misperceives China and fails to fulfill recently agreed "promises" - Chinese Foreign Minister

Despite some progress after the meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in November 2023, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the United States is misreading China and updating methods to restrict China's activities.

This was reported by Reuters and UNN.

Details

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking on the sidelines of the annual session of the Chinese parliament, said that the United States "accuses" China "under any pretext" and has a false picture of the country.

It should be noted that the US side continues to misperceive China, and the promises it has made have not actually been fulfilled. The methods of suppressing China are constantly being updated, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly expanding

- Wang said at the National People's Congress.

Wang Yi emphasized that the exchange between the two countries can only continue if both sides respect and recognize their differences.

AddendumAddendum

China's top diplomat also warned that Taiwanese political leaders who seek independence for the island, which is claimed by China and supported by the United States, will be "eliminated by history," Agence France-Presse reports.

Wang Yi also reaffirmed China's support for the Palestinian cause.

We support Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations

- He said at a time when the conflict between Israel and Hamas is still ongoing in the Gaza Strip.

The long-standing desire of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state can no longer be ignored

- He added.

Recall

China will increase its defense budget for 2024 by 7.2% to 1.67 trillion yuan ($230.6 billion) and will emphasize reunification with Taiwan.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang will not hold his annual press conference after this year's parliamentary session, ending a 30-year tradition and signaling a decline in the prime minister's authority under President Xi Jinping.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

