Despite some progress after the meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in November 2023, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the United States is misreading China and updating methods to restrict China's activities.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking on the sidelines of the annual session of the Chinese parliament, said that the United States "accuses" China "under any pretext" and has a false picture of the country.

It should be noted that the US side continues to misperceive China, and the promises it has made have not actually been fulfilled. The methods of suppressing China are constantly being updated, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly expanding - Wang said at the National People's Congress.

Wang Yi emphasized that the exchange between the two countries can only continue if both sides respect and recognize their differences.

China's top diplomat also warned that Taiwanese political leaders who seek independence for the island, which is claimed by China and supported by the United States, will be "eliminated by history," Agence France-Presse reports.

Wang Yi also reaffirmed China's support for the Palestinian cause.

We support Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations - He said at a time when the conflict between Israel and Hamas is still ongoing in the Gaza Strip.

The long-standing desire of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state can no longer be ignored - He added.

China will increase its defense budget for 2024 by 7.2% to 1.67 trillion yuan ($230.6 billion) and will emphasize reunification with Taiwan.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang will not hold his annual press conference after this year's parliamentary session, ending a 30-year tradition and signaling a decline in the prime minister's authority under President Xi Jinping.

