The U.S. State Department and the Marshall Fund will work on the restoration of Ukrainian cities

The U.S. State Department has announced a joint initiative with the Marshall Fund to restore Ukrainian cities, UNN reports.

Details

"On March 6, the U.S. Department of State and the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) announced the creation of the Ukraine Cities Partnership (UCP) for Sustainable Urban Recovery, a new public-private partnership to help Ukrainians redesign and rebuild sustainable, inclusive, and resilient cities," the State Department said.

As noted, cooperation is envisaged to involve "key stakeholders, technical experts and financial partners in the initiative, harnessing the energy and ingenuity of business and the private sector, universities, non-governmental organizations and foundations.

"Serving as the UCP Secretariat, GMF will create new transatlantic partnerships, programs, and alliances between European and American organizations to help the recovery and reconstruction of up to three Ukrainian cities. During this process, UCP will help a new generation of Ukrainian city officials, urban planners, architects, engineers, and construction crews improve recovery using sustainable methods," the State Department said.

The UCP will reportedly engage and coordinate with the government of Ukraine, the EU and its member states, multilateral development banks, and bilateral donors "to help beneficiary cities find the resources they need to recover.

"Designed as a three-year initiative, the UCP will be officially launched at the June Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin and will end when the cities are ready to begin work," the State Department said.

