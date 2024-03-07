$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23717 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The U.S. State Department and the Marshall Fund will work on the restoration of Ukrainian cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28831 views

The U.S. Department of State and the German Marshall Fund of the United States have announced the creation of the Ukraine Cities Partnership, a new public-private initiative to help redevelop and rebuild sustainable, inclusive, and resilient Ukrainian cities.

The U.S. State Department and the Marshall Fund will work on the restoration of Ukrainian cities

The U.S. State Department has announced a joint initiative with the Marshall Fund to restore Ukrainian cities, UNN reports.

Details

"On March 6, the U.S. Department of State and the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) announced the creation of the Ukraine Cities Partnership (UCP) for Sustainable Urban Recovery, a new public-private partnership to help Ukrainians redesign and rebuild sustainable, inclusive, and resilient cities," the State Department said.

As noted, cooperation is envisaged to involve "key stakeholders, technical experts and financial partners in the initiative, harnessing the energy and ingenuity of business and the private sector, universities, non-governmental organizations and foundations.

"Serving as the UCP Secretariat, GMF will create new transatlantic partnerships, programs, and alliances between European and American organizations to help the recovery and reconstruction of up to three Ukrainian cities. During this process, UCP will help a new generation of Ukrainian city officials, urban planners, architects, engineers, and construction crews improve recovery using sustainable methods," the State Department said.

The UCP will reportedly engage and coordinate with the government of Ukraine, the EU and its member states, multilateral development banks, and bilateral donors "to help beneficiary cities find the resources they need to recover.

"Designed as a three-year initiative, the UCP will be officially launched at the June Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin and will end when the cities are ready to begin work," the State Department said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyNews of the World
World Bank
United States Department of State
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
