U.S. Intelligence Warns of Risks in Lifting Restrictions on Ukraine's Strikes on Russia - NYT

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108223 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141873 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145502 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185868 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175979 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104785 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115442 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71691 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78139 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 46449 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 37703 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203246 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192076 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143962 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143753 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148311 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139621 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156385 views
Actual
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Risks in Lifting Restrictions on Ukraine's Strikes on Russia - NYT

U.S. Intelligence Warns of Risks in Lifting Restrictions on Ukraine's Strikes on Russia - NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16706 views

U.S. intelligence believes that allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against Russia could lead to decisive retaliatory actions by Russia. The Ukrainian side insists on lifting the restrictions to end the war sooner.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe that Russia is likely to take more decisive retaliatory action against the United States and its coalition partners, possibly with lethal consequences, if they agree to allow Ukrainians to use U.S., British and French long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia. The New York Times writes with reference to American officials, UNN reports

Details

Reportedly, US intelligence agencies have concluded that granting Ukraine's request to use Western missiles against targets deep in Russia could lead to decisive retaliatory action without fundamentally changing the course of the war.

It is noted that  the Ukrainians currently have a limited number of long-range weapons at their disposal, and it is unclear how much more, if any, Western allies might provide.

Moreover, after the first strikes, the Russians are likely to move ammunition depots, command posts, attack helicopters, and other vital battlefield functions beyond the range of missiles.

Victims of aggression have the right to defend themselves on the aggressor's territory: Polish Foreign Minister calls for allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons against Russia25.09.24, 17:59 • 17513 views

 The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear what decision Biden would make.

Critics of Biden and his advisers argue that they are too easily intimidated by Putin's hostile rhetoric  and say the administration's gradual approach to arming Ukrainians puts them at a disadvantage on the battlefield. Proponents of this approach argue that it has largely prevented a violent response from Russia, although this may no longer be the case, the NYT writes.

British leaders were less risk-averse. They were in favor of allowing the Ukrainians to use long-range missiles they supplied to strike deep into Russia, but waited for Biden to take a position on the issue before authorizing strikes. 

The intelligence assessment describes a range of possible Russian responses to the decision to allow strikes using U.S. and European missiles, from increased arson and sabotage attacks on facilities in Europe to potentially deadly attacks on U.S. and European military bases.

UK and US may secretly authorize Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow strikes on Russia - media20.09.24, 20:17 • 19691 view

U.S. officials claim that Russian military intelligence is responsible for most of the sabotage in Europe that has occurred so far. If Putin decides to expand the covert campaign in response to the use of U.S. and European missiles on Russian territory, the Russians will continue to operate covertly rather than conducting open attacks on U.S. and European facilities and bases to reduce the risk of a larger conflict.

Mr. Putin's rhetoric has been particularly belligerent in recent days ahead of the long-range strikes decision, and at least some of Biden's top advisers believe he is likely to respond with "lethal force" if the decision is in Zelenskiy's favor.

Those in the U.S. military and the Biden administration who support the use of missiles by the Ukrainians to strike up to 190 miles inside Russia say it will allow them to 

The President of Ukraine called on partners to more actively counter Russian terror. Zelenskyy emphasized that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes would help end the war more quickly and fairly.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising