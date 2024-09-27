U.S. Intelligence Warns of Risks in Lifting Restrictions on Ukraine's Strikes on Russia - NYT

U.S. intelligence agencies believe that Russia is likely to take more decisive retaliatory action against the United States and its coalition partners, possibly with lethal consequences, if they agree to allow Ukrainians to use U.S., British and French long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia. The New York Times writes with reference to American officials, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, US intelligence agencies have concluded that granting Ukraine's request to use Western missiles against targets deep in Russia could lead to decisive retaliatory action without fundamentally changing the course of the war.

It is noted that the Ukrainians currently have a limited number of long-range weapons at their disposal, and it is unclear how much more, if any, Western allies might provide.

Moreover, after the first strikes, the Russians are likely to move ammunition depots, command posts, attack helicopters, and other vital battlefield functions beyond the range of missiles.

Victims of aggression have the right to defend themselves on the aggressor's territory: Polish Foreign Minister calls for allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons against Russia

The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear what decision Biden would make.

Critics of Biden and his advisers argue that they are too easily intimidated by Putin's hostile rhetoric and say the administration's gradual approach to arming Ukrainians puts them at a disadvantage on the battlefield. Proponents of this approach argue that it has largely prevented a violent response from Russia, although this may no longer be the case, the NYT writes.

British leaders were less risk-averse. They were in favor of allowing the Ukrainians to use long-range missiles they supplied to strike deep into Russia, but waited for Biden to take a position on the issue before authorizing strikes.

The intelligence assessment describes a range of possible Russian responses to the decision to allow strikes using U.S. and European missiles, from increased arson and sabotage attacks on facilities in Europe to potentially deadly attacks on U.S. and European military bases.

UK and US may secretly authorize Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow strikes on Russia - media

U.S. officials claim that Russian military intelligence is responsible for most of the sabotage in Europe that has occurred so far. If Putin decides to expand the covert campaign in response to the use of U.S. and European missiles on Russian territory, the Russians will continue to operate covertly rather than conducting open attacks on U.S. and European facilities and bases to reduce the risk of a larger conflict.

Mr. Putin's rhetoric has been particularly belligerent in recent days ahead of the long-range strikes decision, and at least some of Biden's top advisers believe he is likely to respond with "lethal force" if the decision is in Zelenskiy's favor.

Those in the U.S. military and the Biden administration who support the use of missiles by the Ukrainians to strike up to 190 miles inside Russia say it will allow them to

The President of Ukraine called on partners to more actively counter Russian terror. Zelenskyy emphasized that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes would help end the war more quickly and fairly.