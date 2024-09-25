The United States and other allies who oppose allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons on the territory of Russia should change their position, as Ukraine has the right to defense. This position was expressed by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in a commentary to CNN, UNN reports.

"I was in Lviv, and a Russian missile killed an entire family there. My father watched as the bodies of his wife and three daughters were pulled out of the rubble. And they (Russians - ed.) do it everywhere," Sikorsky said.

He noted that Russia has already damaged 70% of Ukraine's energy system facilities.

"This missile that killed a family in Lviv was launched from a Russian bomber that came from the territory of Russia, from a Russian airfield. Can you give me a reason why Ukraine does not have the right to destroy that bomber and that airfield? The victim of aggression has the right to defend himself on the aggressor's territory as well," Sikorsky said.

He added that these arguments are now being presented to the American side and, if the United States believes in peace, it should allow Ukraine to defend itself on the territory of Russia.

Recall

Currently, the issue of granting Ukraine permission to use western long-range weapons for ulars on the territory of the Russian Federation is acute.

The United States is still in favor of maintaining restrictions on such actions. At the same time, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly called for Ukraine to be allowed to use Western weapons on the territory of Russia.

Denmark allows Ukraine to use its weapons in Russia