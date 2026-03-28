US House of Representatives member organized a visit of a Russian delegation to the Capitol - reaction was swift

US Republican House member Anna Paulina Luna, known for her pro-Russian views, organized a visit of a Russian delegation to the Capitol, which caused outrage among a number of Congress members. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

On March 26, Anna Paulina Luna posted a photo on social network "X" of a meeting with a Russian delegation, which included Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs and grandson of Soviet statesman Vyacheslav Molotov.

Also present at the meeting was Mikhail Delyagin, also a deputy of the Russian State Duma. Both Nikonov and Delyagin are under sanctions from a number of countries, including the United States, for the invasion of Ukraine.

Anna Paulina Luna wrote that the US and Russia, "as representatives of the world's two largest nuclear superpowers, owe our citizens open dialogue, ideas, and open channels of communication."

We will continue to facilitate this dialogue and pursue peace in support of this administration's efforts for peace, as well as economic opportunities - the post says.

At the same time, other members of Congress condemned the move.

Self-proclaimed enemies of the American way of life and perpetrators of horrific mass murders, representatives of Putin's war criminal regime should not be welcomed in any way. I compare this meeting on Capitol Hill to a visit by the Third Reich - said Republican House member Joe Wilson.

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